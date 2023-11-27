Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Sells $1,338,350.00 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.8 %

LRCX traded up $12.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $730.47. The company had a trading volume of 291,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,403. The company has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $397.06 and a 1-year high of $730.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $639.79 and a 200-day moving average of $640.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

