NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Acquires $67,963.68 in Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Sloane acquired 5,232 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $67,963.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NewtekOne alerts:

On Friday, September 22nd, Barry Sloane acquired 1,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $14,860.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Barry Sloane acquired 2,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $32,460.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,540.00.

NewtekOne Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.52. 106,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,288. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $333.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.38. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.33 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On average, analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NewtekOne by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 1,830.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NewtekOne

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.