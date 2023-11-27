45,000 Shares in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Bought by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Formula Growth Ltd. owned 0.15% of Ebix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ebix by 485.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ebix by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBIX. StockNews.com cut Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Ebix Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Ebix stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 554,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,699. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $139.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.61.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

