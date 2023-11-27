Formula Growth Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Formula Growth Ltd. trimmed its stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,534 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Expro Group by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,322,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,684,000 after buying an additional 7,122,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,962,000 after acquiring an additional 394,249 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,786,000 after acquiring an additional 420,440 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,099,000 after acquiring an additional 551,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Expro Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 305,675 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $68,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,575,891 shares in the company, valued at $334,516,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $68,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,575,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,516,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $314,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,644.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,021,335 shares of company stock worth $69,366,617. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XPRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expro Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on XPRO

Expro Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of XPRO stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $15.49. 178,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,617. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,581.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $369.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.39 million. Expro Group had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 0.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.