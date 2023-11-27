Formula Growth Ltd. Buys 20,000 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Expensify worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 58.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expensify by 135.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 584,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Expensify by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 512,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Expensify by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 455,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Expensify by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of EXFY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 159,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,860. The company has a market capitalization of $165.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $47,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,677.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $47,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,677.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 168,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $418,857.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,095,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,595,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,900 shares of company stock worth $1,677,028 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

