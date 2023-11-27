Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. decreased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,925,000 after buying an additional 576,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 378.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after buying an additional 4,005,004 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,523,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,792,000 after buying an additional 27,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,050,000 after buying an additional 257,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.56. 812,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,094. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $191,445.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,558.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $191,445.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,558.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,768,546.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,079 shares of company stock worth $991,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

