Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Down 4.2%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 735,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,480,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Sabre alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sabre

Sabre Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $740.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,667,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 63.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 69.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.