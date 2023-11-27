Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. lowered its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE WH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.21. 155,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,394. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.37. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

