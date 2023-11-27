Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.77.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $136.72. 387,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,938. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.09.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

