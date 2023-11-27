Formula Growth Ltd. Sells 4,000 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Formula Growth Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. owned 0.06% of Axos Financial worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 102.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.28. 179,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,186. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $51.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. TheStreet downgraded Axos Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axos Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 513,083 shares in the company, valued at $21,867,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.