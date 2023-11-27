Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Down 4.4%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.32 and last traded at $29.43. 42,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 214,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KROS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.20.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,588,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.