Formula Growth Ltd. Sells 9,404 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Formula Growth Ltd. decreased its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Service Properties Trust worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

SVC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 147,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,012. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -615.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Service Properties Trust from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

