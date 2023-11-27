Formula Growth Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Formula Growth Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 709,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 294,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,609,000 after purchasing an additional 263,397 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.04. 81,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average is $94.74.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

