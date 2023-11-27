Formula Growth Ltd. Has $2.31 Million Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Formula Growth Ltd. trimmed its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Methode Electronics worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.74. 46,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,041. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The firm has a market cap of $854.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.28 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methode Electronics

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda purchased 23,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $506,741.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

