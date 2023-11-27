Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Down 5%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) was down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 1,781,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,397,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 670.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 76,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,664,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 993,062 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 29,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

