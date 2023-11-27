Polaris (NYSE:PII) Shares Down 3.7%

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.61 and last traded at $87.21. 255,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 591,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.57.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.77.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. Polaris’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Polaris by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Polaris by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Polaris by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
