Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.45

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$82.45 and last traded at C$82.45, with a volume of 9064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$79.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The stock has a market cap of C$748.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Adrian David Thomas purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$67.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,500.00. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

