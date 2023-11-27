Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading 4.9% Higher

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 4,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 110,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Up 4.9 %

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

(Get Free Report)

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.