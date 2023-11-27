Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 52,873 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 40,179 shares.The stock last traded at $89.94 and had previously closed at $89.67.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.