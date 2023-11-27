Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $94.75

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$94.75 and last traded at C$94.98, with a volume of 693122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$97.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$111.00 to C$107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$99.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$104.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.4789762 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Paull acquired 3,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,125.00. In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 14,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.53, for a total value of C$1,556,427.27. Also, Director Matthew Paull bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. Insiders have sold 67,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,730,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

