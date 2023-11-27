Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 27,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 21,893 shares.The stock last traded at $440.53 and had previously closed at $437.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WINA shares. TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Winmark Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.76.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.32 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 48.19%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $10.20 per share. This represents a $40.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $266,884.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 665 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $266,884.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,447 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.35, for a total value of $1,016,361.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,177 shares in the company, valued at $20,010,316.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,635. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winmark

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Winmark by 63.8% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 20,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Winmark by 58.5% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Winmark by 10.1% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Articles

