Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,806 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,348 call options.

Shares of NYSE GEO remained flat at $9.89 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 424,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $602.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on The GEO Group from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

