ITT (NYSE:ITT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.22

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.22 and last traded at $109.77, with a volume of 243383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.51.

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.87 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

ITT announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,367,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $873,023,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $742,319,000 after buying an additional 144,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,569,000 after buying an additional 68,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,426,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

