First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 203,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 107,607 shares.The stock last traded at $60.83 and had previously closed at $60.92.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.2217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
