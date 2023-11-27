First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 203,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 107,607 shares.The stock last traded at $60.83 and had previously closed at $60.92.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.2217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDIV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

