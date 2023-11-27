iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases 16,101 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 777.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy accounts for 1.8% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DTE stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $104.55. The stock had a trading volume of 160,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,658. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $122.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.81.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

