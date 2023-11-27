iSAM Funds UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 144.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBOE stock remained flat at $180.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 210,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

