iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $592,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.92. 196,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,986. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.81. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

