Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.2% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,150,426,000 after purchasing an additional 256,155 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.43.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $599.25. The stock had a trading volume of 439,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $599.94. The firm has a market cap of $265.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $566.72 and a 200 day moving average of $546.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

