UNIUM (UNM) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $195.46 million and $58,952.86 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for approximately $13.67 or 0.00036886 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 13.7129276 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $59,893.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

