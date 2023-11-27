MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $595,000 Position in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of CorMedix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter valued at $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 127.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 477,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 29,991.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 58,483 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CorMedix by 388.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 302,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRMD traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,183. The company has a market cap of $201.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRMD shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CorMedix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CorMedix from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CorMedix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other CorMedix news, CEO Joseph Todisco purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,726 shares in the company, valued at $815,183.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

