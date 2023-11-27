Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $5.89

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $160.18 million and $16.07 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.89 or 0.00016002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00018171 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,828.58 or 1.00005529 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011424 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000808 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004068 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.19926729 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $16,484,143.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.