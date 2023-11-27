NYM (NYM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.70 Million

NYM (NYM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, NYM has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NYM has a market cap of $50.70 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NYM Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 609,478,781.568878 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.15574453 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $1,940,320.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

