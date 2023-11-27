Hedera Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0614 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and $53.12 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00055023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00024867 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00011974 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002039 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 184.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,563,623,255 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,563,623,254.632366 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06151216 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $47,015,966.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

