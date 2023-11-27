FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 557.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,989 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FINV traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 213,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,381. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $424.16 million for the quarter.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

