97,111 Shares in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.11% of Arlo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 142,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 187,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $1,842,457.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,438,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,950,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

