Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 113,826 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113,826 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,327,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,796,000 after buying an additional 14,122,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after buying an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,997 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.66. 1,393,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,876,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $110.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

