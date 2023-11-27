Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRTC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 40,606.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,467,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,288,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,732,000 after acquiring an additional 539,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 259.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,972,000 after acquiring an additional 395,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 16.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,602,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,195,000 after acquiring an additional 229,398 shares in the last quarter.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $88.81. The stock had a trading volume of 55,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

