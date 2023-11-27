Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 478,217 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584,064 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.
Realty Income Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $53.90. 1,013,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.
Realty Income Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
