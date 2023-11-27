Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.08.

BeiGene Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BeiGene stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.13. 20,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.63. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $156.56 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.39) EPS. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

