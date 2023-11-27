Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.05 Million in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NVR by 140.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth $76,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in NVR by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in NVR by 87.5% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $671,953,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,213 shares of company stock worth $50,089,830. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR Trading Down 0.8 %

NVR stock traded down $50.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6,144.94. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,412.79 and a one year high of $6,525.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5,916.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,035.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $118.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

