Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Stock Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895,864 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.18% of Qifu Technology worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Qifu Technology by 91.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Qifu Technology during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Qifu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $27.80 to $25.90 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Qifu Technology stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

Qifu Technology Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

