Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,662 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.41% of Herbalife worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Herbalife by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife by 8.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Herbalife by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 1st quarter worth $379,000.

Herbalife Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HLF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $12.87. 58,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,330. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $98,993.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

