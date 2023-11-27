Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 1,372 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,696,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at about $816,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Trading Down 1.4 %

LII traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $410.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,764. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.00 and a 1-year high of $418.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total value of $37,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennox International news, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total value of $439,427.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total transaction of $37,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,946 shares in the company, valued at $721,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,007 shares of company stock worth $4,620,119 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennox International

About Lennox International

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.