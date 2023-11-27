Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equitable by 1,734.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,535,000 after buying an additional 6,573,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 345.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,691,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 1,312,193 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.66. 549,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,031. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

