Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 10,371 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,870. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $167.20 and a twelve month high of $216.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

