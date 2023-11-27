Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.10. 14,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.85 and a 200-day moving average of $158.03. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 26.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

