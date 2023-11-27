Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 60,907 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.05% of Cinemark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 215.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 245,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 168,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 63,847 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 14.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth $2,027,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNK. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

Shares of CNK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 249,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,997. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

