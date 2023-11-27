Strike (STRK) One Day Volume Tops $2.19 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $13.31 or 0.00036137 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $53.23 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Strike

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,696 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

