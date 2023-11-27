Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $8.20 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00006524 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.20 billion and approximately $43.55 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00018171 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,828.58 or 1.00005529 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011424 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000808 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.37177535 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $32,737,367.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.