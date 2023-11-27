Orchid Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.50 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Orchid has a total market cap of $69.53 million and $3.50 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00018171 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,828.58 or 1.00005529 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011424 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000808 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

